MTV VMAs 2024: Rock and Alt Nominees

Rock and Alternative at the MTV VMAs 2024

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards are set to highlight the vibrant rock and alternative music scenes, with numerous nominations recognizing the genre’s best talents. Iconic bands and rising stars alike are gearing up for what promises to be a memorable night.

Top Rock and Alternative Contenders

Leading the nominations in the rock category is Green Day with their hit “Dilemma,” alongside Bon Jovi‘s “Legendary.” In the alternative category, Imagine Dragons and their single “Eyes Closed” are vying for top honors. Linkin Park and Hozier also stand out with their impactful songs “Friendly Fire” and “Too Sweet,” respectively.

Rising Stars in Rock and Alternative

Newcomers are making waves in the rock and alternative genres. Teddy Swims has earned multiple nominations for “Lose Control (Live),” while Bleachers‘ “Tiny Moves” is also gaining significant attention. This recognition of new talent showcases the genre’s dynamic evolution.

The Big Night

The 2024 MTV VMAs are set to take place on Tuesday, September 10, at 8 p.m. EDT at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Here’s a look at some of the key rock and alternative categories and their nominees:

Best Rock

Bon Jovi – “Legendary”

– “Legendary” Coldplay – “Feelslikeimfallinginlove”

– “Feelslikeimfallinginlove” Green Day – “Dilemma”

– “Dilemma” Kings of Leon – “Mustang”

– “Mustang” Lenny Kravitz – “Human”

– “Human” U2 – “Atomic City”

Best Alternative

Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

– “Beautiful Things” Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”

– “Tiny Moves” Hozier – “Too Sweet”

– “Too Sweet” Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed”

– “Eyes Closed” Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire”

– “Friendly Fire” Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)”

Best Direction

Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”

– “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”

– “Tiny Moves” Eminem – “Houdini”

– “Houdini” Megan Thee Stallion – “Boa”

– “Boa” Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”

– “Please Please Please” Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Best Cinematography

Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”

– “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” Charli XCX – “Von Dutch”

– “Von Dutch” Dua Lipa – “Illusion”

– “Illusion” Olivia Rodrigo – “Obsessed”

– “Obsessed” Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky”

– “Touching the Sky” Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Best Choreography

Bleachers – “Tiny Moves”

– “Tiny Moves” Dua Lipa – “Houdini”

– “Houdini” Lisa – “Rockstar”

– “Rockstar” Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky”

– “Touching the Sky” Tate McRae – “Greedy”

– “Greedy” Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande – “The Boy Is Mine”

– “The Boy Is Mine” Eminem – “Houdini”

– “Houdini” Justin Timberlake – “Selfish”

– “Selfish” Megan Thee Stallion – “Boa”

– “Boa” Olivia Rodrigo – “Get Him Back!”

– “Get Him Back!” Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Best Editing

Anitta – “Mil Veces”

– “Mil Veces” Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”

– “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” Eminem – “Houdini”

– “Houdini” Lisa – “Rockstar”

– “Rockstar” Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

– “Espresso” Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Best Art Direction

Charli XCX – “360”

– “360” Lisa – “Rockstar”

– “Rockstar” Megan Thee Stallion – “Boa”

– “Boa” Olivia Rodrigo – “Bad Idea Right?”

– “Bad Idea Right?” Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”

– “Please Please Please” Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Song of the Year

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ’Em”

– “Texas Hold ’Em” Jack Harlow – “Lovin on Me”

– “Lovin on Me” Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

– “Not Like Us” Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

– “Espresso” Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

– “Fortnight” Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”

Best Collaboration

Drake Featuring Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy”

– “Rich Baby Daddy” Glorilla & Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be”

– “Wanna Be” Jessie Murph Featuring Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones”

– “Wild Ones” Jung Kook Featuring Latto – “Seven”

– “Seven” Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help”

– “I Had Some Help” Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”

Best Latin

Anitta – “Mil Veces”

– “Mil Veces” Bad Bunny – “Monaco”

– “Monaco” Karol G – “Mi Ex Tenía Razón”

– “Mi Ex Tenía Razón” Myke Towers – “Lala”

– “Lala” Peso Pluma & Anitta – “Bellakeo”

– “Bellakeo” Rauw Alejandro – “Touching the Sky”

– “Touching the Sky” Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – “Lifeline”

– “Lifeline” Muni Long – “Made for Me”

– “Made for Me” SZA – “Snooze”

– “Snooze” Tyla – “Water”

– “Water” Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage – “Good Good”

– “Good Good” Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

MTV Push Performance of the Year

August 2023 : Kaliii – “Area Codes”

: – “Area Codes” September 2023 : Glorilla – “Lick or Sum”

: – “Lick or Sum” October 2023 : Benson Boone – “In the Stars”

: – “In the Stars” November 2023 : Coco Jones – “ICU”

: – “ICU” December 2023 : Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

: – “On My Mama” January 2024 : Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones”

: – “Wild Ones” February 2024 : Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”

: – “Lose Control” March 2024 : Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova”

: – “Red Wine Supernova” April 2024 : Flyana Boss – “Yeaaa”

: – “Yeaaa” May 2024 : Laufey – “Goddess”

: – “Goddess” June 2024 : Le Sserafim – “Easy”

: – “Easy” July 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun”

