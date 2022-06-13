Muse Frontman Wants To Solve The Energy Crisis

Shutterstock

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has big plans – he wants to solve the world’s energy crisis.

Bellamy has invested in a company that uses new technology to create geothermal energy – by firing lasers into the earth’s core.

Bellamy described it as “basically free, non-dangerous energy” that “would literally solve the world’s energy problem.”

In the meantime, Muse are currently touring Europe and getting ready to release a new album, Will of the People, on August 26th.

Do you think Bellamy’s idea would work? Is firing lasers into the Earth really “non-dangerous”?

