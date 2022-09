Photo: Q Prime

Muse 2023 North American Tour has been announced!

X96 is pleased that the Muse: Will Of The People World Tour is coming to North America in Spring 2023 with special guest Evanescence. Get on the special pre-sale on Thursday, October 6th at 10 am with the promo code WONTSTANDDOWN at Ticketmaster.

The show will take place on April 20th at Vivint Arena.

General tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7th at 10 am.

