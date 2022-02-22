Muse Once Stole Corey Taylor’s Slipknot Mask

A video (NSFW) from 2001 is circulating and shows Muse drummer Dominic Howard making fun of Corey Taylor.
The story behind the video suggests that Muse frontman Matt Bellamy stole Corey Taylor’s Slipknot mask when it was passed to a fan off of the stage.
Howard put the mask on and imitated Taylor before placing a sombrero on top of the mask.
Watch: Muse mocking Slipknot while wearing Corey Taylor’s mask is classic next-level trolling https://t.co/RAmyNn20xy
— metalhammer (@MetalHammer) February 22, 2022
If you’ve yet to see the video, it’s on the YouTube channel for user BriarFilth.
What do you think Corey Taylor of this? Have you ever gotten anything thrown off of a stage at a show?
