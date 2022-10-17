Music News | Monday, October 17, 2022

HERE’S YOUR MUSIC NEWS FOR October 21st

Beck Leaves Arcade Fire Tour

In response to allegations of sexual misconduct against Arcade’s lead singer Win Butler, Beck has withdrawn from Arcade Fire’s upcoming North American tour, where the singer was scheduled to perform as the opening act. Boukman Eksperyans, a Haitian band that recently served as Arcade Fire’s opening act on their European tour, will take his place.

Canadian singer Leslie Feist also dropped out of their European tour after learning of Butler’s allegations after opening the first two shows.

Beck is no longer opening for Arcade Fire on its upcoming North American tour https://t.co/XjSXelhrzv — SPIN (@SPIN) October 14, 2022

A Pitchfork report in August revealed Butler’s alleged sexual misconduct after several women came forward with allegations ranging from sexual assault to unsolicited sexting. Butler acknowledged his extramarital affairs but insisted they were all “consensual.”

Should other musicians be allowed to drop out of Arcade’s tour, or should they be obligated to perform still because it is their job? Why or why not?

Corey Taylor Relaunching Horror Magazine

Corey Taylor has bought the rights to the Famous Monsters brand.

Famous Monsters Of Filmland is a genre magazine dedicated to covering horror, science fiction, and fantasy.

Taylor says he intends to re-launch the magazine and will be using the name to start producing toys, movies, and festivals.

The Slipknot frontman also plans to digitize every issue of Famous Monsters and to bring back the Famous Monsters convention.

“Our job is to build a foundation to bring Famous Monsters into the modern age, while also honouring the legacy that came before” @slipknot‘s @CoreyTaylorRock https://t.co/74rzxrgq76 — NME (@NME) October 16, 2022

Taylor explained, “We’ll be looking at the monsters that I grew up with, which is Jason, Michael Myers, Freddy, although as the modern-day versions of these Universal Monsters and portraying them and having people play with how they look or how they pertain to the past, as well.”

What monsters did you grow up with?

Bono Calls On The UK To ‘Lead’ The World Again

Bono had a lot on his mind when asking the United Kingdom to “lead” the world again.

The U2 frontman praised the work of Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, and David Cameron for helping tackle world debt, fighting HIV/AIDS, and ending global poverty.

“I think the Government has been overtaken by free market fundamentalists who don’t understand the fundamentals of the free market,” Bono said.

U2’s Bono calls on the UK to start leading the world again, saying the government has been overtaken by “free market fundamentalists” https://t.co/SEL6kKOKmT — Bloomberg (@business) October 17, 2022

“Might I say, we’ve had four members of U2 in 40 years, and you’ve had four chancellors in four months? Might I say again that we need you, we really need the UK,” said Bono. He even praised conservatives saying, “George W Bush launched the greatest health intervention to fight a single disease in the history of medicine, and I was part of that, and it was to fight AIDS, as a Conservative.”

What do you think of Bono’s comments? Is there truth to what he’s saying?

Mark Hoppus Says He Was Unable To Buy Tickets To Blink-182 Reunion Tour

How hard is it to score tickets to the Blink-182 reunion tour? Not even Mark Hoppus was able to do it.

The Blink bassist says he tried and failed to buy a pair of tickets online after fans complained about Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” system.

He wrote “I understand that the ticketing can be frustrating. I bought tickets for two of our shows myself just to see what the experience was like. I had tickets yoinked from my cart and the whole thing crashed out. Dynamic pricing. I’m not in charge of it. It’s meant to discourage scalpers. We’re trying to bring you the best possible show for the best price.”

Mark Hoppus tried to buy Blink-182 tickets + lost them: https://t.co/xiz26fF6vA — Loudwire (@Loudwire) October 17, 2022

How would you fix the modern ticket-buying system? Should we go back to camping out outside the venue to buy tickets at the box office?

Black Crowes Guitarist Says Larger Reunion Would Be A ‘Money Grab’

Brothers Chris and Rich Robinson reunited with the Black Crowes in 2019 – but don’t look for the band to bring back any more original members.

Guitarist Rich Robinson told an Australian outlet “if we got everyone back, it would be just a money grab and it would be just, like, ‘Let’s do this for one record and go away”.

He added, “It would just fall apart because of everyone with their petty little bull****”.

The Crowes are currently touring Europe and will tour Japan and Australia next month.

THE BLACK CROWES' RICH ROBINSON Says Bringing Back Other Members From Classic Lineup Would Be A 'Money Grab' https://t.co/6OM8sYMDaN pic.twitter.com/a0nCEytICT — Classic Metal Radio (@ClassicMetalRad) October 17, 2022

What are some bands you’d like to see get back together? What are some bands you’re certain will NEVER get back together?

