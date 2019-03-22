Music

My Chemical Romance Tweets After Two Years, Fans Go Nuts

Posted on

Just one day before the sixth anniversary of their breakup, My Chemical Romance’s Twitter, which had been dormant for nearly two years, sent out a tweet. So naturally, fans were excited. While it wasn’t news of a reunion, those who love the New Jersey rockers can check out one of their former members with his band this spring and summer. The first of two messages sent Thursday was to promote Frank Iero And The Future Violents’ headlining tour, with a follow-up posting their new song “Young And Doomed.” MCR last tweeted offering condolences after Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington’s death in June 2017.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top