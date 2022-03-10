My Chemical Romance’s Makeup Collection is Back!

Shutterstock

If you couldn’t get your hands on the makeup collection inspired by My Chemical Romance’s “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge,” you have another chance!

The gender-neutral makeup collection is once again available over at Hipdot.com for $68!

Be quick, though. Last time, the collection sold out in just THREE MINUTES.

Don’t want the makeup? There’s also a My Chemical Romance pin-set available on the site for $24.

Did you try to buy this collection? What other bands should put out their own makeup collections?