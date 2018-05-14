NES Classic is Coming Back This Summer

Weren’t able to get your hands on a NES Classic Edition on the first go around?

You’re in luck. Nintendo will re-release the miniature console gaming system on June 29th along with the re-release of the SNES Classic. Both systems immediately sold out when they hit stores. Nintendo expects to have enough units available though the remainder of the year. The company recently announced that they had sold over 5 million of the SNES retro reboot. Get ready to rumble at the local Target, I guess.

#NESClassic Edition will return to stores on June 29! This system and the #SNESClassic Edition system are expected to be available through the end of the year. https://t.co/LclbG5m4ta pic.twitter.com/1PcXBI5qJC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2018

“NES Classic Edition features 30 classic NES games such as the original ‘Super Mario Bros.,’ ‘The Legend of Zelda,’ and ‘Donkey Kong,'” Nintendo said in a release.

Here’s the full list:

“Balloon Fight”

“Bubble Bobble”

“Castlevania”

“Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest”

“Donkey Kong”

“Donkey Kong Jr.”

“Double Dragon II: The Revenge”

“Dr. Mario”

“Excitebike”

“Final Fantasy”

“Galaga”

“Ghosts ‘n Goblins”

“Gradius”

“Ice Climber”

“Kid Icarus”

“Kirby’s Adventure”

“Mario Bros.”

“Mega Man 2”

“Metroid”

“Ninja Gaiden”

“Pac-Man”

“Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream”

“StarTropics”

“Super C”

“Super Mario Bros.”

“Super Mario Bros. 2”

“Super Mario Bros. 3”

“Tecmo Bowl”

“The Legend of Zelda”

“Zelda II: The Adventure of Link”