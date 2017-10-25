Netflix : Coming and Going in November

Which ones of these shows will your friends inform you that you have to watch?

Winter is coming and you’ll need Netflix more than ever as you warm up a cup of Stephen’s White Chocolate Hot Chocolate spiked with vanilla schnapps. Yum! You’ll hunker down in your snuggly, with your Trumpy Bear in tow. Some highlights to look forward to are, well, to be honest, I don’t need to see “Men in Black” ever again. There are so many new Netflix original series (donated by the *) that there is no way I will be able to keep up.

The good news is that it’s Oscar movie season in the movie theaters. Ya know, the place where you put your phone away and actually watch a movie rather than hate tweet and half watch “Ink Master Angels.” Anyway, for the same price, you should check out MoviePass.

November 1

42

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Field of Dreams

Men in Black

Michael Clayton

Oculus

Scary Movie

Silent Hill

Stranger: Season 1

The Bittersweet

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Reader

The Whole Nine Yards

To Rome with Love

Under Arrest: Season 7

Undercover Grandpa

Where the Day Takes You

November 2

All About the Money

It’s Not Yet Dark

Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2*

November 3

Alias Grace*

Eventual Salvation

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1*

November 4

Williams

November 5

The Homesman

The Veil

November 6

The Dinner

November 7

Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1*

Killing Ground

P. King Duckling: Season 1

Project Mc²: Part 6*

The Journey Is the Destination

November 10

Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1*

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1*

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2*

Lady Dynamite: Season 2*

Mea Culpa*

The Killer*

November 12

Long Time Running

November 13

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

November 14

DeRay Davis: How To Act Black*

Hickok

November 15

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

November 16

9

November 17

A Christmas Prince*

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton*

Longmire: Final Season*

Luna Petunia: Season 3*

Marvel’s The Punisher*

Mudbound*

Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey

Santa Claws

Shot in the Dark: Season 1*

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3*

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1*

November 20

Piranha

November 21

Beat Bugs: All Together Now*

Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers*

Saving Capitalism*

The Case for Christ

November 22

Cherry Pop

Godless*

The Boss Baby

Tracers

November 23

Deep

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1*

November 24

Bushwick

Cuba and the Cameraman*

Frontier: Season 2*

The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1*

Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1*

November 27

Broadchurch: Season 3

Darkness Rising

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2

November 28

Glitch: Season 2*

Good Morning Call: Season 2*

The Queen Of Spain

November 29

Guerra De Idolos: Season 1

November 30

The Details

Winning

November 1

Back to the Secret Garden

Black Books: Series 1-3

Christmas with the Kranks

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Hard Candy

Hugo

Ravenous

The Brothers

The Legend of Hell House

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Newton Boys

Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas

Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express

Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish

Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines

Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas

Twilight

V for Vendetta

November 3

Do I Sound Gay?

November 5

Hannah Montana: The Movie

Heavyweights

Sky High

November 8

The Heartbreak Kid

November 11

Goosebumps

November 13

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

November 15

Jessie: Seasons 1-4

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

We Are Still Here

November 16

Cristela: Season 1

Dream House

Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me

The Break-Up

November 17

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

Somewhere Only We Know

November 22

The Warlords

November 25

Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3

November 30

Hatched

Legends: Seasons 1-2

The Gambler