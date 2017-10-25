News

Netflix : Coming and Going in November



Which ones of these shows will your friends inform you that you have to watch?

Winter is coming and you’ll need Netflix more than ever as you warm up a cup of Stephen’s White Chocolate Hot Chocolate spiked with vanilla schnapps. Yum! You’ll hunker down in your snuggly, with your Trumpy Bear in tow.  Some highlights to look forward to are, well, to be honest, I don’t need to see “Men in Black” ever again. There are so many new Netflix original series (donated by the *) that there is no way I will be able to keep up.

The good news is that it’s Oscar movie season in the movie theaters. Ya know, the place where you put your phone away and actually watch a movie rather than hate tweet and half watch “Ink Master Angels.” Anyway, for the same price, you should check out MoviePass.

November 1

42
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Field of Dreams
Men in Black
Michael Clayton
Oculus
Scary Movie
Silent Hill
Stranger: Season 1
The Bittersweet
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Reader
The Whole Nine Yards
To Rome with Love
Under Arrest: Season 7
Undercover Grandpa
Where the Day Takes You

November 2

All About the Money
It’s Not Yet Dark
Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2*

November 3

Alias Grace*
Eventual Salvation
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1*

November 4

Williams

November 5

The Homesman
The Veil

November 6

The Dinner

November 7

Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1*
Killing Ground
P. King Duckling: Season 1
Project Mc²: Part 6*
The Journey Is the Destination

November 10

Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1*
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1*
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2*
Lady Dynamite: Season 2*
Mea Culpa*
The Killer*

November 12

Long Time Running

November 13

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

November 14

DeRay Davis: How To Act Black*
Hickok

November 15

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

November 16

9

November 17

A Christmas Prince*
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton*
Longmire: Final Season*
Luna Petunia: Season 3*
Marvel’s The Punisher*
Mudbound*
Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey
Santa Claws
Shot in the Dark: Season 1*
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3*
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1*

November 20

Piranha

November 21

Beat Bugs: All Together Now*
Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers*
Saving Capitalism*
The Case for Christ

November 22

Cherry Pop
Godless*
The Boss Baby
Tracers

November 23

Deep
She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1*

November 24

Bushwick
Cuba and the Cameraman*
Frontier: Season 2*
The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1*
Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1*

November 27

Broadchurch: Season 3
Darkness Rising
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2

November 28

Glitch: Season 2*
Good Morning Call: Season 2*
The Queen Of Spain

November 29

Guerra De Idolos: Season 1

November 30

The Details
Winning

November 1

Back to the Secret Garden
Black Books: Series 1-3
Christmas with the Kranks
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Hard Candy
Hugo
Ravenous
The Brothers
The Legend of Hell House
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Newton Boys
Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas
Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express
Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish
Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines
Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas
Twilight
V for Vendetta

November 3

Do I Sound Gay?

November 5

Hannah Montana: The Movie
Heavyweights
Sky High

November 8

The Heartbreak Kid

November 11

Goosebumps

November 13

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

November 15

Jessie: Seasons 1-4
The Human Centipede: First Sequence
We Are Still Here

November 16

Cristela: Season 1
Dream House
Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me
The Break-Up

November 17

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
Somewhere Only We Know

November 22

The Warlords

November 25

Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3

November 30

Hatched
Legends: Seasons 1-2
The Gambler

Related Items:

