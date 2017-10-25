Netflix : Coming and Going in November

Which ones of these shows will your friends inform you that you have to watch?
Winter is coming and you’ll need Netflix more than ever as you warm up a cup of Stephen’s White Chocolate Hot Chocolate spiked with vanilla schnapps. Yum! You’ll hunker down in your snuggly, with your Trumpy Bear in tow. Some highlights to look forward to are, well, to be honest, I don’t need to see “Men in Black” ever again. There are so many new Netflix original series (donated by the *) that there is no way I will be able to keep up.
The good news is that it’s Oscar movie season in the movie theaters. Ya know, the place where you put your phone away and actually watch a movie rather than hate tweet and half watch “Ink Master Angels.” Anyway, for the same price, you should check out MoviePass.
November 1
42
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Field of Dreams
Men in Black
Michael Clayton
Oculus
Scary Movie
Silent Hill
Stranger: Season 1
The Bittersweet
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Reader
The Whole Nine Yards
To Rome with Love
Under Arrest: Season 7
Undercover Grandpa
Where the Day Takes You
November 2
All About the Money
It’s Not Yet Dark
Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2*
November 3
Alias Grace*
Eventual Salvation
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1*
November 4
Williams
November 5
The Homesman
The Veil
November 6
The Dinner
November 7
Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1*
Killing Ground
P. King Duckling: Season 1
Project Mc²: Part 6*
The Journey Is the Destination
November 10
Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1*
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1*
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2*
Lady Dynamite: Season 2*
Mea Culpa*
The Killer*
November 12
Long Time Running
November 13
Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
November 14
DeRay Davis: How To Act Black*
Hickok
November 15
Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
November 16
9
November 17
A Christmas Prince*
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton*
Longmire: Final Season*
Luna Petunia: Season 3*
Marvel’s The Punisher*
Mudbound*
Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey
Santa Claws
Shot in the Dark: Season 1*
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3*
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1*
November 20
Piranha
November 21
Beat Bugs: All Together Now*
Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers*
Saving Capitalism*
The Case for Christ
November 22
Cherry Pop
Godless*
The Boss Baby
Tracers
November 23
Deep
She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1*
November 24
Bushwick
Cuba and the Cameraman*
Frontier: Season 2*
The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1*
Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1*
November 27
Broadchurch: Season 3
Darkness Rising
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2
November 28
Glitch: Season 2*
Good Morning Call: Season 2*
The Queen Of Spain
November 29
Guerra De Idolos: Season 1
November 30
The Details
Winning
November 1
Back to the Secret Garden
Black Books: Series 1-3
Christmas with the Kranks
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Hard Candy
Hugo
Ravenous
The Brothers
The Legend of Hell House
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Newton Boys
Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas
Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express
Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish
Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines
Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas
Twilight
V for Vendetta
November 3
Do I Sound Gay?
November 5
Hannah Montana: The Movie
Heavyweights
Sky High
November 8
The Heartbreak Kid
November 11
Goosebumps
November 13
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
November 15
Jessie: Seasons 1-4
The Human Centipede: First Sequence
We Are Still Here
November 16
Cristela: Season 1
Dream House
Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me
The Break-Up
November 17
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
Somewhere Only We Know
November 22
The Warlords
November 25
Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3
November 30
Hatched
Legends: Seasons 1-2
The Gambler
