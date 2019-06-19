New Music From Blink-182 Coming Friday

Mark Hoppus promised last week that two songs would be coming before blink-182 sets out on tour and it looks like Friday fans will hear at least one of them. Taking to Instagram, the band posted the caption “GD” on their story, perhaps in a reference to the song “Generational Divide,” which the bassist-singer says he’s excited to play live. Blink also posted a photo of Hoppus and guitarist Matt Skiba taken at the same location as the one shared in the story, fueling rumors of a possible music video to coincide with the release.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Enema of the State, Blink-182 hits the road across North America on June 27th at arrives in Salt Lake at USANA Amphitheatre on September 2nd. Tickets are on sale at Live Nation.