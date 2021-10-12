New Photo Book Features Famous Guitarists And Their Guitars

A new photo book takes a close look at some famous guitarists – and their famous guitars.

Immortal Axes: Guitars That Rock features iconic instruments played by artists like Keith Richards, Jimi Hendrix, B.B. King, Joan Jett, and Kurt Cobain.

It’s the work of rock photographer Lisa S. Johnson, with a special foreword by Peter Frampton and afterword by Suzi Quatro.

You can order Immortal Axes here

Amazon Link: https://t.co/pCXpBQQd1H

and here

Waterstones link:https://t.co/tGEZiRhq53 pic.twitter.com/oxf5CdynBr — Gary Moore (Official) (@gmooreofficial) September 29, 2021

If you could own any instrument from rock history, what would it be?