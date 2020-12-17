New Serj Tankian Documentary Set for Release

Serj Tankian is undoubtedly one of the most fascinating figures in rock and now a documentary will give fans a glimpse into his life.

Truth to Power will document Tankian’s work in activism, including his work with the 2018 Armenian Revolution.

The System of a Down frontman will use personal footage as well as interviews from rock friends Tom Morello and Rick Rubin. Tankian also scored the film.

Truth to Power will be released on February 19th.

Truth To Power, the upcoming documentary about @systemofadown frontman @serjtankian, will focus on the singer's activism: https://t.co/dfvnmMCxbd pic.twitter.com/mPezpoUmEp — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) December 17, 2020

