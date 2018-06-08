New Trailer Is Up For HALLOWEEN! And I Could NOT Be More Excited

So Let’s Imagine That All Of The HALLOWEEN Sequels Never Happened..

At least that’s what it looks like. We’ve had SEVEN sequels, two of which featured “Laurie Strode” and one of which had something about witches.. I don’t remember, but I know it sucked.

We’ve also had TWO reboots, which I’m pretty sure nobody actually watched. SO they may, or may not actually exist.

But THIS? THIS IS THE REAL DEAL. I’m stoked for this one.