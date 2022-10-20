X96 Music News | Thursday, October 20th, 2022

Shutterstock

HERE’S YOUR MUSIC NEWS FOR OCTOBER 20TH

Green Day Streams Rare Track

Green Day is streaming a previously unreleased demo of “You Irritate Me” as the first preview to a series of expanded 25th-anniversary editions of their 1997 album, “Nimrod.”

The set will be out on January 27 in 5-CD, 3-LP, and digital sets, and will feature the original album, one disc of previously unreleased “Nimrod” demos, and a live set recorded in Philadelphia.

BIG anniversary today!! Nimrod is 25 years old 🤯🤯 Already?? Where has the time gone?! We’re re-releasing the album at the top of new year on January 27th with 14 previously unreleased demos *and* Live at The Electric Factory (which include 15 more unreleased tracks). pic.twitter.com/durf0GyEU0 — Green Day (@GreenDay) October 14, 2022

The 14-track demos disc includes two unreleased Green Day tracks plus an unreleased cover of the classic Elvis Costello song “Allison.”

Bob Dylan’s Favorite Nirvana Song

Ever wonder what Bob Dylan thought of Nirvana? Turns out he was a fan.

Dylan was particularly fond of “Polly”, an acoustic track from the band’s breakout album Nevermind.

Bob Dylan’s favourite Nirvana song https://t.co/RenxhVLvuM — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) October 20, 2022

He once said of Kurt Cobain: “That kid has heart.”

Thom Yorke Weighs In On UK PM Resignation

Everyone’s got an opinion about UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigning – even Radiohead’s Thom Yorke.

After Truss announced Thursday she would be stepping down just six weeks into her tenure, Yorke lashed out at the UK government in a tweet.

He wrote “bring down this UK government, they do not speak for us… They have no authority, no mandate, no clue…”

He dismissed the whole government as “cats in a bag tearing themselves to pieces while the country suffers in extreme distress.”

bring down this UK government, they do not speak for us, right the fuck now .. they have no authority, no mandate, no clue, cats in a bag tearing themselves to pieces while the country suffers in extreme distress. enough of this shit. shame on them. #GeneralElection2022 — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) October 20, 2022

