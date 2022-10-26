X96 Music News | Wednesday October 26, 2022

Shutterstock

HERE’S YOUR MUSIC NEWS FOR OCTOBER 26TH

Music news that you can claim as your own small talk at happy hour.

Democrats Deploy Dave Matthews

Democrats are deploying Dave Matthews to help get his devoted fans to the polls.

Matthews will appear in Pennsylvania to headline a get-out-the-vote rally for Lt. Governor John Fetterman in his Senate race against Republican Mehmet Oz.

Fetterman told his supporters, “I can promise you don’t want to miss this.”

Democrats running in marquee Senate races are going full jam-band in the homestretch of the 2022 midterm races, turning to musician Dave Matthews to jazz up his devoted fans and get them and others marching to the polls. https://t.co/kDhfI8Csyh — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) October 25, 2022

Matthews also appeared in North Carolina and Ohio this week, which may be Democrats’ only hope of picking up Republican-held seats in the Senate.

Do you think Matthews will change anyone’s mind about voting? Is there anyone who could possibly change your mind?

Red Hot Chili Peppers Mark Milestone

The Red Hot Chili peppers are celebrating a milestone.

The band has become the first rock band in 17 years to put two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 Album chart in the same calendar year.

The band recently dropped their second album of 2022, “Return of the Dream Canteen.”

Congrats to the Red Hot @ChiliPeppers for doing something no rock band has done since @systemofadown in 2005: Score two No. 1 albums in the same year. #RHCP https://t.co/RCIGNUSPIm — Rock Cellar Magazine (@RockCellarMag) October 25, 2022

They also released a Billboard 200 chart topper in April called “Unlimited Love.”

The last rock band to double down on number ones in the same year was System of a Down, who put out “Mezmerize” and “Hypnotize” both in 2005.

What do you think the logic is for releasing two rapid-fire albums? Would you space them out more evenly or do you think it’s a good idea?

Greta Van Fleet Postpone More Shows

Greta Van Fleet singer, Josh Kiszka, is having difficulty hearing as he continues to recover from a ruptured eardrum.

The frontman recently announced on social media channels that the band was postponing two concerts this week in Florida.

The move follows postponements in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida last week.

To all our fans in Hollywood and Tampa, please watch this video message direct to you from Josh. We’re sorry to announce, due to continuing issues related to Josh’s eardrum and to avoid causing further damage, the Hollywood and Tampa shows need to be rescheduled. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ApewP9RuHA — Greta Van Fleet (@GretaVanFleet) October 24, 2022

Kiszka explained, “I’ve been experiencing this situation in my left ear, and it’s caused plenty of infections, tinnitus, and difficulty hearing. It’s hard to hear myself, it’s hard to hear the other guys on the stage and in the room. When we take the stage, you really aim to give you an extraordinary performance and pull something deep within us and it’s a whole meditative process and I’m just not really physically able to do that right now.”

What are you no longer physically able to do?

Serj Tankian Talks Touring

Serj Tankian has a new solo EP to support, but probably isn’t going to be doing any extensive touring in the future.

In a new interview, the System of a Down vocalist revealed that some recent health concerns mixed with disinterest have him cooling on the idea of large-scale touring.

Tankian explained, “Based on my health issues and kind of redundancy in doing the same thing over and over again in terms of touring, it’s something I’m not very interested in doing at this time. Not just for System, for my own stuff, for orchestra or solo stuff. I just haven’t been touring. I also had back surgery last year.”

What have you lost interest in doing as you get older?

Radiohead Drummer Readies Solo Record

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway is coming out from behind the kit for his third solo album.

“Strange Dance” will arrive on February 24 and includes collaborations with Portishead guitarist Adrian Utley, British artist Hannah Peel and cellist Laura Moody.

Selway talked about the record saying, “The scale of it was very deliberate for me, from the outset. I wanted the soundscape to be broad and tall but somehow get it to wrap around this intimate vocal at the heart of it.”

Andy Vermaut shares:Radiohead’s Philip Selway Announces New Album, Shares Song: Listen: “Check for Signs of Life” leads the Radiohead drummer’s third solo studio album, Strange Dance https://t.co/uJ7K643Ihn Thank you. pic.twitter.com/3nCCdNjEUr — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) October 26, 2022

Who is the most talented member of Radiohead?

Zack De La Rocha Guest-Stars On New Single From Algiers

Rage Against The Machine frontman Zack de la Rocha makes a guest appearance on a new track from Algiers.

“Irreversible Damage” is the lead single from the Atlanta band’s upcoming album Shook.

Algiers frontman Franklin James describes the song as “what hope sounds like in 2022 when everything’s falling apart.”

Recently, de la Rocha called off the rest of Rage Against The Machine’s tour dates while he recovers from a serious leg injury suffered on stage.

What are some other great rock’n’roll duets?

Limp Bizkit Album Getting Vinyl Reissue

Limp Bizkit’s 2000 classic Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water is coming to vinyl for the first time in two decades.

The limited-edition deluxe pressing will include two LPs, a 4-page lyric book, and a gatefold jacket.

LIMP BIZKIT’s Chocolate Starfish And The Hot Dog Flavored Water Set For First Vinyl Pressing In Over 20 Years https://t.co/8yMnVHQMKU pic.twitter.com/fYoOw8Iexp — Metal Injection (@metalinjection) October 26, 2022

It’s billed as the “first official pressing in over 20 years” and goes on sale this Friday, Oct. 28th.

What are the best albums of the nu-metal era?

More X96 Music News

Download X96's App