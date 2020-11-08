Nine Inch Nails, Doobie Brothers, Depeche Mode Inducted into Rock Hall of Fame

It’s been a weird year, but even a virus could not stop the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame from celebrating music legends.

In a taped special airing on HBO, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame saw the inductions of Nine Inch Nails, the Doobie Brothers, T-Rex, and Depeche Mode.

Other inductees included singer Whitney Houston and rapper Notorious B.I.G.

"The most significant accomplishment, or feeling, is realizing something you’ve created from a fragile and intimate place has reached out, resonated and affected someone else." Watch Trent Reznor's #RockHall induction speech https://t.co/fO08o6f8Uh — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 8, 2020

Dave Grohl, Bruce Springsteen, and Gwen Stefani also made appearances during the special.

Who do you think should go into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next? Do you think artists outside of the rock genre should be inducted?