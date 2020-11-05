Nintendo’s Profits Tripled During The Pandemic

The one thing everyone wanted during the pandemic? A Nintendo Switch.

In fact, demand was so high that Nintendo’s profits tripled over the last six months.

The Switch sold more than 12.5 million units over that stretch, while the new Animal Crossing game sold over 14 million copies.

Ring Fit was also a popular seller as people looked for a way to exercise at home.

What video games did you play to get through the pandemic? Will this translate into big sales for the new

Playstation and Xbox consoles over the holidays?