Noel Gallagher Dropping Solo Album

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are releasing a fourth studio album this summer. “Council Skies” will be released on June 2 but the first single, Pretty Boy,” came out last year.

The new single is called “Easy Now,” and Gallagher said, “It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be, that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ’90s.”

In other Gallagher news, there is one still-burning question: Noel Gallagher says he will “never say never” about an Oasis reunion. Gallagher left the band in August 2009, saying he could no longer work with his younger brother Liam.

Questions about a reunion have never gone away though and in a new interview, he explained, “You should never say never, but it would have to take an extraordinary set of circumstances. That’s not to say that those circumstances would never come about.”

