Noel Gallagher Finds Something Nice To Say About His Brother

If you ever thought there was nothing nice Noel Gallagher could ever say about his younger brother, set your faces to stunned. The former Oasis guitarist actually did give Liam credit for one thing. Speaking to Mojo magazine, the elder Gallagher jokes that he enjoys receiving the royalty checks each time Liam performs their songs on stage. Elsewhere Gallagher admits that he considered a reunion for the right price, saying, “At the beginning I would have said to my management, there’s a magic number. If it reaches that magic number I’ll do it,” but it’s likely to never happen.

After Liam had a few choice words for Noel’s family in the press, Noel squashes the idea, replying, “If I had 50 quid (pounds) left in my pocket I’d rather go busking.”