Noel Gallagher Teases Robert Smith Remix

The Cure’s Robert Smith is remixing Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. Gallagher teased the project, which is a new version of his track “Pretty Boy.”

He said, “‘And it was just one of those crazy ideas that one tends to have in the middle of the night, thinking, ‘I wonder if Robert Smith [would] get involved. I wonder if I can get hold of him.’ I asked if he’d get involved and sent him the track and he loved it. He did the remix. And I loved it. I’d never met him before. I’d never conversed with him. But I was always a fan of The Cure and the remix sounds exactly like the Cure. Yeah, it turns out he is a bit of a dude!’”

