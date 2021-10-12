Of Monsters and Men are celebrating their 10th anniversary with a special release!

On October 29, the Icelandic band will release a special 10th-anniversary edition of their album ‘My Head is an Animal.’

This edition of their debut album will be re-released the way it was in Iceland and will include four tracks that were not heard on the U.S. version.

This edition will also include two bonus tracks!

Of Monsters and Men Announce 10th Anniversary Album

What is your favorite Of Monsters and Men song? Are you surprised that it’s already been ten years?