News

Oscar Winner Trent Reznor Ready To Get Back To Nine Inch Nails Music

Posted on

Trent Reznor won the second Oscar award of his career on Sunday – and now he’s ready to get back to his main gig.

After winning Best Original Score for his Soul soundtrack on Sunday, Reznor said he and musical partner Atticus Ross are “planning on working
on Nine Inch Nails material as soon as probably tomorrow.”

Reznor and Ross previously won an Academy Award for their soundtrack to 2011’s The Social Network.

Will Reznor one day be more remembered for his film work than for Nine Inch Nails?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top