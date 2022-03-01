Papa Roach Announce New Album, ‘Ego Trip’

Papa Roach has announced its latest album and has shared a new single!
The band’s next album ‘Ego Trip’ is set for release on April 8!
Along with a new album confirmation, the band has also shared a new single called “Cut the Line.”
‘Ego Trip’ will be Papa Roach’s 11th studio album.
PRE-ORDER +
PRE-SAVE +
LISTEN TO THE NEW BANGER
“CUT THE LINE” ✂️ ✂️✂️✂️https://t.co/YPD5DSkWfG pic.twitter.com/J4MuDM6ymI
— Papa Roach (@paparoach) March 1, 2022
What do you expect off of this next Papa Roach album? What are your thoughts on “Cut the Line?”
