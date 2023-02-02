Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Talks Getting Into Yoga

Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach | Shutterstock

You probably wouldn’t expect yoga to fit into the life of someone like Jacoby Shaddix. However, the Papa Roach singer recently shared how yoga has played a part in his life.

On the podcast “Side Jams With Bryan Reesman,” he mentioned how running is in his workout routine and yoga supplements it.

PAPA ROACH’s JACOBY SHADDIX On Getting Into Yoga: ‘I’m Terrible At It’ – https://t.co/RvQusITK0G – #guitar #music –

“So recently I’ve been doing yoga, and I’m terrible at it,” Shaddi confessed. “I’m totally not flexible. It’s not graceful; it doesn’t look good. But in essence, I don’t feel like I’ve been kicked in my balls anymore which is good. I struggle with balance. That’s one of my struggles in my life.”

