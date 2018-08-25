Pearl Jam Plays Old Song For First Time Ever

Chances are you’ve probably never heard Pearl Jam’s “Evil Little Goat.” The song, which is an outtake from the band’s debut album, has never been played live. That is until this week. On Monday, the Seattle Rockers broke out the tune for the first time ever at their Chicago show.

The track, which was initially rejected for the album Ten in 1991, didn’t even get a release until 2009 when the band put it on the album’s reissue.

“Evil Little Goat” runs less than two minutes and features the lyrics “she was an evil little goat” repeated over and over with frontman Eddie Vedder adding goat noises.