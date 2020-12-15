News

Pearl Jam To Stream 2018 Rome Concert

Pearl Jam’s latest concert livestream captures 2018 show from a sold-out Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The never-before-seen concert footage includes 35 songs, including not just Pearl Jam classics like “Black” and “Alive” but covers like “Comfortably Numb” and “Rockin’ In The Free World.”

The video will premiere on December 19th at nugs.tv and be available on-demand until Jan. 3rd.

What’s the best concert livestream you’ve seen in 2020? Will livestreams stick around even after actual concerts return?

