Pearl Jam To Stream 2018 Rome Concert

Pearl Jam’s latest concert livestream captures 2018 show from a sold-out Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
The never-before-seen concert footage includes 35 songs, including not just Pearl Jam classics like “Black” and “Alive” but covers like “Comfortably Numb” and “Rockin’ In The Free World.”
Couch Tour Alert: @PearlJam are premiering never-before-seen footage of their 2018 concert in Rome via @nugsnet on Saturday with the HD video available on-demand for two weekshttps://t.co/WYtseGT6WB
— JamBase (@JamBase) December 15, 2020
The video will premiere on December 19th at nugs.tv and be available on-demand until Jan. 3rd.
What’s the best concert livestream you’ve seen in 2020? Will livestreams stick around even after actual concerts return?
