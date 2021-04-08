Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready Teams with Fender

Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready is pretty familiar with playing a Fender, so it only makes sense that he’s collaborating with the brand!
McCready has teamed up with Fender to create a 1960 Stratocaster, just like the one he plays.
The replica is faithful to "every spec, detail and iconic scratch" from the @PearlJam guitarist's @Fender Stratocaster https://t.co/VVV7xnsylI
— NME (@NME) April 8, 2021
When talking about his love for the guitar, McCready said, “Once I could afford a quality guitar, I immediately went for the vintage Stratocaster®. It was my dream guitar because of my love for Stevie Ray Vaughan, and as my musical aspirations were coming true I had to have it.”
Check out more on this limited-edition guitar at FenderCustomShop.com
Would you want a replica of Mike McCready’s guitar? Whose guitar would you like to own?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.