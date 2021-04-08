Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready Teams with Fender

Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready is pretty familiar with playing a Fender, so it only makes sense that he’s collaborating with the brand!

McCready has teamed up with Fender to create a 1960 Stratocaster, just like the one he plays.

When talking about his love for the guitar, McCready said, “Once I could afford a quality guitar, I immediately went for the vintage Stratocaster®. It was my dream guitar because of my love for Stevie Ray Vaughan, and as my musical aspirations were coming true I had to have it.”

