Police Apologize For “Arresting” Marilyn Manson

Catch and release

Marilyn Manson freaked fans out on Sunday after sharing a video of himself being led away in handcuffs following his Impact Music Festival performance in Bangor, Maine on Sunday night. The Instagram posting racked up over four hundred thousand views and a hundred thousand likes.

But the cops like me… A post shared by Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) on Jul 29, 2018 at 8:28pm PDT

But it turns out it was all a joke set up by the shock rocker according to Lt. Tim Cotton on the Bangor Police Department’s Facebook page. The message from Cotton read, “In the interest of saving us a whole lot of call-backs, Marilyn Manson was merely handcuffed and released immediately thereafter.”

Marilyn Manson is currently on tour with Rob Zombie and will be performing at USANA on August 22nd. Tickets are on sale at Smith’s Tix.