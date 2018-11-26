Prophets Of Rage May Have Big 2019 Plans

If you’re on the left wing of the political spectrum, perhaps now more than ever you believe we need to hear more from Prophets of Rage. The supergroup, featuring former members of Rage Against The Machine plus Public Enemy and Cypress Hill appears to have some big plans for the upcoming year. The band just uploaded new teaser video clips to their social media, seemingly promoting the release of their second album.

Bassist Tim Commerford admitted back in July that a 13-track record would be coming eventually, following the release of the single “Heart Afire.”