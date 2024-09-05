Radio From Hell All Day Show @ Castle of Chaos

Tune in all day long, 6am-6pm Friday September 13th for a Radio From Hell All Day Show live at Castle of Chaos located at 7980 S State Street in Midvale!

Voted best of Utah, Castle of Chaos is the highest rated and most reviewed Haunted House in Utah! Descend into our fully underground haunted house to see why!

Castle of Chaos is even BIGGER in 2024, with massive upgrades, huge expansions, and two floors of horror. Named Scariest in America by the Travel Channel, and voted top 10 in America by USA Today!

Choose your Level of Fear – from Monster Be Gone (where the monsters are afraid of YOU!) to Level 5, where anything goes!

Plus, 5 year-round escape rooms and soon the largest and most advanced Escape Room in Utah- a 16 person, 90 minute room with great special effects and it’s very own dragon!

Visit CASTLEOFCHAOS.COM for more details and to book your scare today! Use code “RadioFromHell” to save 25% through Friday the 13th!