Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 15th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

Rainbow Kitten Surprise – Sandy Amphithetaer – Tonight.

Paul Cauthen – Sandy Amphitheater – Friday, July 17

Hilary Duff – Utah First

Treaty Oak Revival – The West Texas Degenerate Tour – Saturday, July 18 th – Utah First

– Utah First Idobi Radio Summer School with Honey Revenge, Games We Play, Winona Fighter, South Arcade, Chase Petra and Misdemeanor at The Depot – Monday, July 20th

An evening with Davie Lee Roth -The Depot on Tuesday, July 21

Joji – – Solaris Tour – Maverik Center

Jimmy Eat World – Sandy Amphitheater Tues-Wed July 21-22 (sold out)

On sale Thursday at 10am:

Knox – The Depot – October 21

On sale Friday at 10am:

Candlebox The Depot – September 23

Steel Pulse – The Depot – October 12

Seth Meyers – Kingsbury Hall – November 21

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link

Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link The Shape of Water vs. Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Campfire Cookouts 2026 at Brighton Resort – 19 th – 8/01 – Link

Smoke & Sound 2026 at Brighton Resort – 20 th – 8/16 – Link

SLAC’s Summer Show: The Gaslight Zone – 26 th – Aug 16 th – Link

Draper Days 2026 7/10-7/18 – Link

Holladay Summer Concert Series 2026 – weekends 7/04-8/22 – Link

Samoan Heritage Festival at Cricket Park (WVC)– through 18 th – Link

2026 Butlerville Days 16 th -18 th – Link

Utah Asian and Anime Market – 17 th – 19 th – Link\

Friday the 17th:

2026 Twilight Concert Series: Freddie Gibbs at Galivan Center – Link

Save Ferris at Urban Lounge – Link

LNE Presents: Chatterbox ft Taylor Pierce & OBAŸASHI at Soundwell – Link

Saturday the 18th:

SUBLIME’s Me Gusta Festival at Zions Bank Stadium- Link

The 90s vs Y2K Bar Crawl – Salt Lake City – Link

Utah Royals vs Orlando Pride at America First Fields – Link

LNE Presents: CYRIL at Sky SLC – Link

V2 Presents: Riot Ten at the Portal – Link

Sunday the 19th:

2026 Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series: Marcus King Band “Darling Blue Tour Pt. 2” with Penelope Road – Link

Wasatch Wildflower Festival 2026- Alta – Link

Farmers Markets:

2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link

Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link

New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link

2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1 st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link

9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link

2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link

SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link

Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/