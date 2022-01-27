Radiohead Side Project Share Second Single

Shutterstock

The Smile, the side project of Radiohead’s Thom York and Johnny Greenwood and Jazz instrumentalist Tom Skinner, have unveiled a second single called “The Smoke.”

“The Smoke” features a groovy bassline and an array of jazz instruments.

The Smile’s previous, single “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” was released earlier in the month.

What do you think of what you have heard from The Smile? How does it compare to Radiohead’s music?