Rammstein Guitarist Declares Rock “Dead”

Rock seems to be having a bit of a revival at the moment, but not if you ask Richard Z. Kruspe. According to the Rammstein guitarist, we might want to call out the pallbearers. Speaking to Revolver, Kruspe declares, “Rock is dead,” blaming the demise on hip-hop and the fact that “Guitars are not annoying anymore.” Kruspe doesn’t enjoy what is called “rock” today, saying, “Every time I’m listening to what’s new and it’s definitely not rock.” Despite his feelings, Rammstein is putting the finishing touches on a new album and will continue touring Europe in 2019.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.