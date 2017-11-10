Rancid, Metallica, and Dave Mathews teamed up last night for a HUGE concert!

Last night at San Francisco’s AT&T park, a huge chunk of the music world took time to raise money and awareness to the tragic loss of life and property last month in what is now being called the “Santa Rosa Firestorm”. The cool thing is that ALL of the acts call Northern California their home.

Including our good friends, RANCID

Now, sure, Branden Stienekert lives here in Utah, but the band hails from the Bay Area, and make sure to put that in the lyrics of 9 out of ten songs they make 🙂

Metallica was obviously the headliner, but for me, even as a Metallica fan, I was stoked to see Tim, Lars, Matt, and Branden kick out all my fav tracks for a good cause.

They’re still taking donations if you wanna help out!

https://www.bandtogetherbayarea.org/