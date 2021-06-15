Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Thinks Westminster Dog Show is Rigged

The Westminster Dog Show is like the Super Bowl of dog shows, but could this year’s winner have been rigged?

Taking to Twitter, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea shared that he believes the popular canine showcase this year.

“Shocked and grossed that they gave best in show to that little ass Pekinese. The judge had a crush on its handler im sure of it,” Flea wrote.

This year’s big winner was a small Pekingese named Wasabi.

