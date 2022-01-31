Red Hot Chili Peppers Tease New Music

Red Hot Chili Peppers just gave fans some new music – 18 whole seconds of it.
If you missed it, over the weekend the band posted an 18-second video of a tasty guitar lick from John Frusciante.
Does that mean new music is arriving soon? The band says it finished up a new album late last year and will launch a massive world tour in June.
What’s your personal favorite RHCP lineup?
