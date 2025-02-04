Rilo Kiley Announces First Tour in 16 Years

Shutterstock

Rilo Kiley Reunite for Kilby Block Party, Announce The Execution of All Things Reissue

Indie rock darlings Rilo Kiley are back. The beloved quartet—Jenny Lewis, Blake Sennett, Pierre de Reeder, and Jason Boesel—have announced their first tour since 2008, marking a long-awaited reunion for fans. The North American run includes a stop at Pasadena’s Just Like Heaven festival, a set at Salt Lake City’s Kilby Block Party, and dates across the West Coast and Mountain States.

Reissue of The Execution of All Things

In addition to the tour, the band will reissue their seminal 2002 album, The Execution of All Things, on April 25 via Saddle Creek. Dubbed the Frozen Lake Edition, the reissue features updated packaging and unreleased archival material. Learn more from Saddle Creek.

Jenny Lewis on the Reunion

Reflecting on the reunion, Lewis shared in a statement:

“It’s going to be wonderful for us, like going back to the purest version of yourself—that early twenties place where everything is possible. You’re in a van and Jason’s got the map, Pierre is behind the wheel, and I’m on the shitty acoustic guitar on the bench seat working out a new song with Blake. I don’t think it’s ever been as good as that, when it was just us against the world.”

Rilo Kiley 2024 Tour Dates:

5/5 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theatre

– San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theatre 5/7 – Ojai, CA – Libbey Bowl

– Ojai, CA – Libbey Bowl 5/10 – Pasadena, CA – Just Like Heaven

– Pasadena, CA – Just Like Heaven 5/12 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

– Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren 5/14 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

– Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre * 5/16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party

– Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party 5/17 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Fest

– Boise, ID – Treefort Music Fest 5/19 – Jackson, WY – Center for the Arts

– Jackson, WY – Center for the Arts 5/21 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

– Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom 5/23 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Grand Lodge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rilo Kiley (@rilokileyofficial)

A Triumphant Return for Rilo Kiley

With a discography that helped define early-2000s indie rock, Rilo Kiley’s return is poised to be a nostalgic and triumphant affair. Get ready to dust off your copy of More Adventurous and sing along. Purchase tickets to Kilby Block Party.

More alternative rock news