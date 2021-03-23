Rob Zombie Lands His First Billboard No. 1

Rob Zombie has been around for a long time, but the singer just pulled off a new first in his music career – a No. 1 album on the Billboard charts.

Zombie’s new album The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Conspiracy Theory debuted atop the Billboard Album Sales chart, which tracks traditional album sales as opposed to streaming. It also topped the Vinyl Albums sales chart.

Rob Zombie has his first chart leader https://t.co/dl0tR3Gxei — billboard (@billboard) March 23, 2021

While all seven of Zombie’s solo albums have reached the Top 10, it’s the first #1 of his career.

How important is it to still be selling physical albums in the streaming era? What’s the best Rob Zombie album – including his work with White Zombie?