Rob Zombie Reacts To Being A Jeopardy Clue

Shutterstock

It’s the ultimate honor a rock star can achieve – to be a clue on Jeopardy. The latest rocker to pull it off? None other than Rob Zombie.

Zombie got name-dropped in a recent episode with this clue: “Rachel Maddow and Rob Zombie have worked as urban messengers on these” (the answer: ‘What are bicycles’?)

The singer posted the clip to Instagram, writing “I am amazed every time this happens. So crazy.”

It’s not Mr. Zombie’s first go on Jeopardy. He’s been featured in clues at least two other times – including last year on his birthday.

