Rob Zombie Shares New Single

As promised, Rob Zombie has shared a new single and video from his upcoming album on Friday.

“The Eternal Struggles Of Howling Man” is a throwback rocker that evokes the singer’s early White Zombie days – complete with psychedelic animations and visual effects.

Zombie’s new album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, will be out on March 12th.

How does the new single hold up? What albums are you looking forward to in 2021?