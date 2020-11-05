Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Opens Up Its Vault For New Podcast

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is launching its very own podcast for music royalty.

The “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Vault” will premiere tomorrow (Friday) featuring replays of the most famous induction ceremony speeches from the past 35 years.

Included in some of the first few episodes, the Beatles inducted by Mick Jagger (1988) and the Eagles inducted by Jimmy Buffet (1998).

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Launches Podcast With Iconic Induction Speeches https://t.co/z15JFXUWkp — Variety (@Variety) November 5, 2020

In some cases, the podcast will feature previously unreleased material because HOF speeches are often shortened for TV broadcast.

What rock band do you think deserves to be in the HOF, but isn’t yet?