Ruby Rose to Play Lesbian Superhero Batwoman for The CW

Out actress Ruby Rose has been chosen to play a lesbian superhero Batwoman for CW’s upcoming Batwoman series. If the series continues it will join other DC shows at the CW including, Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Black Lightning. The network made a commitment to casting openly gay characters, along with Rose’s lesbian character the CW also cast a trans superhero as Nicole Maines joins Supergirl as a series regular next season.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.