Salt Lake Comic Con Fan X 2018 Announced!

Initiate Cosplay Prep!

Today, under the dome of the capital, Salt Lake Comic Convention Fan X was announced. The convention will take place on September 6th through the 8th at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Various ticket packages are on sale now over at the FanX website.

And, of course, with a FanX press conference comes the announcement of some amazing celebrity guests including:

Karl Urban of Star Trek, Lord of the Rings, Thor Ragnarock

Tim Curry of IT, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Clue, Muppet Treasure Island

Tom Welling of Smallville, The Fog, Lucifer.

Evangeline Lilly of Lost, The Hobbit Trilogy, Ant-Man

Paul Reubens of Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Pee-Wee’s Playhouse

Mark Sheppard of Supernatural, Firefly, Doctor Who

Jennifer Morrison of Once Upon a Time, House, How I Met Your Mother

Brent Spiner of Star Trek: The Next Generation

Tricia Helfer of Battlestar Galactica, Burn Notice, Con Man, Tron: Uprising, Lucifer

Gaten Matarazzo of Stranger Things

John Wesley Shipp of The Flash, Dawson’s Creek, The NeverEnding Story II

Amy Jo Johnson of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Felicity, Flashpoint

Jason David Frank of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Barry Bostwick of The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Vic Mignogna of Star Trek Continues, Fullmetal Alchemist, Dragonball Z, RWBY

Robby Benson of Beauty and the Beast

Paige O’Hara of Beauty and the Beast

Arryn Zech of RWBY, Red vs. Blue

Lindsay Jones of RWBY, Ten Little Roosters, Rooster Teeth Shorts

Kara Eberle of RWBY, Rooster Teeth Shorts

and more to come!

One thing everyone’s telling about @fanxsaltlake 2018 — “It’s going to be the best year yet!!” Details on what’s new at this year’s convention tonight on @abc4utah at 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/yyGSxDiYmv — Rosie Nguyen (@ABC4Rosie) April 11, 2018

There is also an extensive list of artists, comic book creators, authors, Fandoms, panels, and more!

See you there!

