Salt Lake Comic Con Fan X 2018 Announced!

Initiate Cosplay Prep!
Today, under the dome of the capital, Salt Lake Comic Convention Fan X was announced. The convention will take place on September 6th through the 8th at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Various ticket packages are on sale now over at the FanX website.
And, of course, with a FanX press conference comes the announcement of some amazing celebrity guests including:
- Karl Urban of Star Trek, Lord of the Rings, Thor Ragnarock
- Tim Curry of IT, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Clue, Muppet Treasure Island
- Tom Welling of Smallville, The Fog, Lucifer.
- Evangeline Lilly of Lost, The Hobbit Trilogy, Ant-Man
- Paul Reubens of Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Pee-Wee’s Playhouse
- Mark Sheppard of Supernatural, Firefly, Doctor Who
- Jennifer Morrison of Once Upon a Time, House, How I Met Your Mother
- Brent Spiner of Star Trek: The Next Generation
- Tricia Helfer of Battlestar Galactica, Burn Notice, Con Man, Tron: Uprising, Lucifer
- Gaten Matarazzo of Stranger Things
- John Wesley Shipp of The Flash, Dawson’s Creek, The NeverEnding Story II
- Amy Jo Johnson of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Felicity, Flashpoint
- Jason David Frank of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
- Barry Bostwick of The Rocky Horror Picture Show
- Vic Mignogna of Star Trek Continues, Fullmetal Alchemist, Dragonball Z, RWBY
- Robby Benson of Beauty and the Beast
- Paige O’Hara of Beauty and the Beast
- Arryn Zech of RWBY, Red vs. Blue
- Lindsay Jones of RWBY, Ten Little Roosters, Rooster Teeth Shorts
- Kara Eberle of RWBY, Rooster Teeth Shorts
and more to come!
One thing everyone’s telling about @fanxsaltlake 2018 — “It’s going to be the best year yet!!” Details on what’s new at this year’s convention tonight on @abc4utah at 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/yyGSxDiYmv
— Rosie Nguyen (@ABC4Rosie) April 11, 2018
There is also an extensive list of artists, comic book creators, authors, Fandoms, panels, and more!
See you there!
