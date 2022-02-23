Screaming Trees Singer Mark Lanegan Dies At 57

Shutterstock

Screaming Trees frontman and grunge icon Mark Lanegan has died at the age of 57.

The singer passed away Tuesday morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland, according to a statement posted to Lanegan’s social media accounts. No cause of death was given.

While they’d been around since 1985, Screaming Trees were best known as part of the Seattle grunge explosion of the early 90s. Lanegan also released 12 solo albums and sang on a number of Queens of the Stone Age songs.

In December, Lanegan published the memoir “Devil In A Coma”, about a near-fatal encounter with COVID-19 that left him deaf.

