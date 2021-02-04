Sean Means Movie Review for February 4th, 2021

CODA

As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.

Director: Sian Heder

Starring: Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur

SUMMER OF SOUL

A feature documentary about the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival which celebrated African American music and culture, and promoted Black pride and unity.

Director: Questlove

Starring: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Rock, Mahalia Jackson