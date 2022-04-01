Sean Means Movie Reviews for April 1st, 2022

Morbius – Spider-Man-adjacent vampire thriller – theaters – 2 1/2 stars
Dr. Michael Morbius finds out he has a rare blood disorder, and makes a desperate gamble to save others like him.
Director: Daniel Espinosa
Starring: Jared Leto, Michael Keaton, Adria Arjona
Better Nate Than Ever – Teen goes to Broadway comedy – Disney+ – 3 stars
Nate struggles to find a role on the set of any of his middle school theater productions while he dreams about being a Broadway star.
Director: Tim Federle
Starring: Lisa Kudrow, Joshua Bassett, Rueby Wood
You Won’t Be Alone – Eerie demon-possession folk tale – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
A young girl from a 19th century village in Macedonia is turned into a witch after she’s been kidnapped by an ancient spirit.
Director: Goran Stolevski
Starring: Noomi Rapace, Alice Englert, Anamaria Marinca
