Sean Means Movie Reviews for April 29th, 2021

Artsies:

Limbo • Refugees in Scotland comedy-drama • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

A young musicians, Omar, gets separated from his family and is stuck on a remote Scottish Island. via IMDB

Director: Ben Sharrock

Starring: Amir El-Masry, Vikash Bhai, Kwabena Ansah

Fartsies:

Without Remorse • Tom Clancy assassin thriller • Amazon Prime • 2 1/2 stars

Navy Seal, John Clark, sets out to avenge his wife’s murder but finds himself in a large conspiracy. via IMDB

Director: Stefano Sollima

Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Bell

Separation • Creepy horror thriller • theaters • 3 stars

A young girl finds solace in her artist father and the ghost of her dead mother. via IMDB

Director: William Brent Bell

Starring: Rupert Friend, Brian Cox, Madeline Brewer