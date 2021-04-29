Sean Means Movie Reviews for April 29th, 2021

Artsies:
Limbo • Refugees in Scotland comedy-drama • theaters • 3 1/2 stars
A young musicians, Omar, gets separated from his family and is stuck on a remote Scottish Island. via IMDB
Director: Ben Sharrock
Starring: Amir El-Masry, Vikash Bhai, Kwabena Ansah
Fartsies:
Without Remorse • Tom Clancy assassin thriller • Amazon Prime • 2 1/2 stars
Navy Seal, John Clark, sets out to avenge his wife’s murder but finds himself in a large conspiracy. via IMDB
Director: Stefano Sollima
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Bell
Separation • Creepy horror thriller • theaters • 3 stars
A young girl finds solace in her artist father and the ghost of her dead mother. via IMDB
Director: William Brent Bell
Starring: Rupert Friend, Brian Cox, Madeline Brewer
