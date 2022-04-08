Sean Means Movie Reviews for April 8th, 2022

Artsies:

Mothering Sunday – British romantic drama – Broadway – 3 stars

A rich woman in 1924 spends time with her “secret lover.”

Director: Eva Husson

Starring: Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth

via Rotten Tomatoes

Fartsies:

Ambulance – bank heist/chase movie – theaters – 2 stars

With the survival of his wife on the line, Will agrees to the ultimate bank heist.

Director: Michael Bay

Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González

via Rotten Tomatoes

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – video game-based sequel – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

The iconic videogame character Sonic fights of Dr. Robotnik alongside his partner Knuckles.

Director: Jeff Fowler

Starring: Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey

via Rotten Tomatoes

Everything Everywhere All at Once – multiverse comedy/drama – theaters – 4 stars

Reality is raptured and it’s up to an unlikely hero to face the dangers of the multiverse.

Directors: Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan

via Rotten Tomatoes