Sean Means Movie Reviews for April 8th, 2022

Artsies:
Mothering Sunday – British romantic drama – Broadway – 3 stars
A rich woman in 1924 spends time with her “secret lover.”
Director: Eva Husson
Starring: Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth
Fartsies:
Ambulance – bank heist/chase movie – theaters – 2 stars
With the survival of his wife on the line, Will agrees to the ultimate bank heist.
Director: Michael Bay
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – video game-based sequel – theaters – 2 1/2 stars
The iconic videogame character Sonic fights of Dr. Robotnik alongside his partner Knuckles.
Director: Jeff Fowler
Starring: Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey
Everything Everywhere All at Once – multiverse comedy/drama – theaters – 4 stars
Reality is raptured and it’s up to an unlikely hero to face the dangers of the multiverse.
Directors: Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan