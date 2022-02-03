Sean Means Movie Reviews for February 3rd, 2022

What I Saw:
Moonfall – sci-fi silliness about the moon – theaters – can’t talk about until 11 a.m.
“In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurdling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman believe her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find that they might have prepared for the wrong mission.” via IMDB
Director: Roland Emmerich
Starring: Halle Barry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley
Jackass Forever – fourth installment of gross stunts – theaters – 2 stars
“After 11 years, the Jackass crew is back for their final crusade.” via IMDB
Director: Jeff Tremaine
Starring: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius
The Wolf and the Lion – animal adventure for families – theaters – 2 1/2 stars
“A wolf pup and a lost lion cub are rescued by a girl in the heart of the Canadian wilderness. Their friendship will change their lives forever.” via IMDB
Director: Gilles de Maistre
Starring: Molly Kunz, Graham Greene, Charlie Carrick
Sundown – psychological thriller with Tim Roth – theaters – 3 stars
“Neil and Alice Bennett are the core of a wealthy family on vacation in Mexico until a distant emergency cuts their trip short. When one relative disrupts the family’s tight-knit order, simmering tensions rise to the fore.” via IMDB
Director: Michel Franco
Starring: Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Iazua Larios
