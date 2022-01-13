Sean Means Movie Reviews for January 13th, 2022

Artsies:

• Bright Spark: The Reconciliation of Trevor Southey – documentary about Utah painter – mountain-climbing documentary – Megaplex – 3 stars

“Bright Spark: The Reconciliation of Trevor Southey follows the journey of artist Trevor Southey, a convert to the LDS Church from British Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) who dreamed of being a Latter-day Michelangelo and transforming Temple Square into a place where people came from around the world to look at the art.” via IMDB

Director: Nathan Florence, Matt Black

• Belle – Japanese anime in cyberspace – Broadway, Megaplex – 3 1/2 stars

“Suzu is a shy high school student living in a rural village. For years, she has only been a shadow of herself. But when she enters “U”, a massive virtual world, she escapes into her online persona as Belle, a globally-beloved singer.” via IMDB

Director: Mamoru Hosoda Starring: Kaho Nakamura, Ryô Narita, Shôta Sometani

Fartsies:

• Hotel Transylvania: Transformania – monster animated tale, part 4 – Prime video – didn’t get to see this

“When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monsterfication Ray”, goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster. In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.” via IMDB

Director: Derek Drymon, Jennifer Kluska

Starring: Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Brian Hull

• Scream – ironic horror sequel/reboot – theaters – didn’t screen here

“Twenty-five years after the original series of murders in Woodsboro, a new Ghostface emerges, and Sidney Prescott must return to uncover the truth.” via IMDB

Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Starring: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette